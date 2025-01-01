Lucy Liu and Justin Theroux join cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2

Lucy Liu and Justin Theroux have joined the cast of the highly anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada.

The Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle actors will star alongside returning cast members Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, according to Variety.

The star-studded ensemble will also be joined by The Office's B.J. Novak and The Sex Lives of College Girls star Pauline Chalamet.

The actress, who is the older sister of Timothée Chalamet, shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "Welp, pinch me. That's all."

Sources also told Deadline that Bridgerton's Simone Ashley had landed a role, and she confirmed the news by sharing the casting story on Instagram with heart and high heels emojis.

In addition to the core four, two supporting actors are returning for the sequel - Tracie Thoms, who played Hathaway's character's best friend Lily, and Tibor Feldman, who portrayed Irv Ravitz, the chairman of Runway's parent company, Elias-Clark.

The 2006 film followed Hathaway's character, Andy Sachs, as she began a new job as an assistant to the ice-cold editor Miranda Priestly (Streep) at Runway fashion magazine.

Plot details for the sequel are being kept under wraps; however, it will reportedly follow Priestly as she navigates the decline of print journalism.

Blunt is reprising her role as Priestly's former assistant Emily Charlton alongside Tucci as Runway's fashion director Nigel. Kenneth Branagh, a new addition to the cast, is portraying Priestly's husband.

The sequel, which is being helmed by original director David Frankel, is currently in production. It is scheduled to open in cinemas in May 2026.