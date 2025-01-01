Lena Dunham reflects on facing 'merciless' body shaming in Hollywood

Lena Dunham has recalled how she was subjected to "merciless" body shaming "at every size" in Hollywood.

During an interview for Variety published on Tuesday, the Girls creator noted she "probably wasn't protective enough of myself" when she first rose to fame following the release of her semi-autobiographical feature film Tiny Furniture in 2010.

"I have been in Hollywood at every size," she began. "I have been a sample size, I have had my body change because of life, illness, ageing, menopause. And it is merciless wherever you are."

And while Lena championed body positivity on Girls, which she starred on alongside Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, and Zosia Mamet from 2012 until 2017, the writer believes there is still a long way to go when it comes to inclusivity in the entertainment industry.

"I think we had this moment: Body positivity was here, and then it was gone. I obviously am not critical of anybody's choice, whether it's to use Ozempic - people should be allowed to have whatever body they feel comfortable in," the 39-year-old continued. "But we cannot pretend that the bodies people want aren't influenced, and we can't claim it's always for health reasons and not for aesthetic reasons."

Accordingly, Lena has no issue with calling out instances of body shaming whenever possible.

"If anybody has anything to say about any of my actors - I keep my mouth shut on most things these days, but try a b**ch. I'm not playing around here. It's the only time that I'm going to be taking my hoops out, ready to fight," she added. "But just because I've become used to it for myself doesn't mean that I feel comfortable about it for anyone else."

Lena is currently promoting her new TV show, Too Much.

Starring Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe, the series is set to drop via Netflix on Thursday.