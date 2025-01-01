Paul Simon's daughter blasts Richard Gere for selling childhood home

Paul Simon's daughter Lulu Simon "still hates" Richard Gere over the fact he sold her childhood home.

The 30-year-old singer took to her Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of an article about the Pretty Woman's Connecticut estate "being torn down" to make way for "nine new homes" a few years after he bought it.

Alongside the screengrab, Lulu claimed that Gere went back on his promise to preserve the 32-acre property when he purchased it from the Simon & Garfunkel musician in 2022.

"Just in case anyone was wondering if I still hate Richard Gere - I do!" Lulu wrote. "Hate! Him!"

In a separate text box, she added, "He bought my childhood home, promised he would take care of the land as condition of his purchase, proceeded to never actually move in & just sold it to a developer as 9 separate plots."

The 75-year-old Hollywood actor and his wife, Alejandra Silva, bought the property in 2022 with plans to convert the majority of the estate into a farm. However, they sold it to SBP Homes for $10.75 million (£8 million) in November 2024 when they relocated to her native Spain. The developer plans to divide the property into nine vacant lots.

In a follow-up post, Lulu posted a throwback photo of Gere in front of a collage of dogs and cats and wrote, "I hope my dead pets buried in that back yard haunt you until you descend into a slow and unrelenting madness."

The Primal Fear actor revealed to Vanity Fair España in April last year that he was moving to Spain with Silva and their sons Alexander, six, and James, five, to be closer to her family. They intend to move back to the U.S. after a few years.