Sofia Vergara and Tom Brady spark romance rumours

Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara have been spending time together in Ibiza, Spain.

The situation between the retired NFL star and the Modern Family actor has been described as a "summer romance".

It started a week ago on the Luminara superyacht, with other A-list guests including Martha Stewart, Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson, Colman Domingo, among others.

The two-night luxury voyage set sail from Rome, Italy, and included drone shows and performances by Ellie Goulding, Sting and Janelle Monae.

Guests also included Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tessa Thompson, singer Anitta, and Brady's past supermodel fling, Irina Shayk.

Brady and Vergara were reportedly starry-eyed over each other at one of the gala dinners aboard the yacht. The two were photographed sitting next to each other, and a source familiar with the situation told Page Six their cosy-looking seating arrangement wasn't happenstance.

"He asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner," a source told the outlet, which went on to claim that Brady and Vergara continued hanging out in Ibiza after the yacht trip ended.

Brady hasn't had a steady, public relationship since his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who has moved on with Joaquim Valente.

TMZ reports sources familiar with the situation revealing that "it's nothing more than a summer fling".