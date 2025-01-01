Rita Wilson celebrates husband Tom Hanks on his 69th birthday

Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks' wife of more than 37 years, has given fans a small peek into their celebrations.

She shared a photo of Hanks sitting in front of a vintage typewriter with a caption: "Happy Birthday, my love."

The Oscar winner rang in his 69th year by posting a slow-motion video of himself jumping gleefully into the ocean.

"How to celebrate turning 69!" he captioned the clip on Instagram.

According to Hanks, it was love at first sight when it came to his wife. Wilson made her TV debut on the Brady Bunch in 1972, as Pat Conway, which is when the actor first fell for her.

"Oh, every now and again I just pull it up in YouTube. All of the stuff that she was in," Hanks told The Knot.

"I was actually at a friend of mine's house when that aired and remember thinking, 'That girl is cute.'"

After meeting on the set of Bosom Buddies in 1981, sparks flew.

At the time, Hanks was married to his college sweetheart, Samantha Lewes. The Splash actor's marriage broke apart a few years later, and Hanks and Wilson took their relationship public in 1986.

On April 30, 1988, the pair tied the knot,