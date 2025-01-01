Glen Powell reveals his stunts in The Running Man 'really worried' his mother

Glen Powell has revealed that his mother was "really" worried about his stunts in The Running Man.

In Edgar Wright's adaptation of Stephen King's novel, the Top Gun: Maverick actor stars as Ben Richards, a desperate dad who signs up for a dangerous game show where he is chased by murderous Hunters across the world for money.

The role naturally required Powell to do "a lot of running", as well as many other stunts that concerned his mum Cyndy.

"I'm getting to do some really cool stuff that really worries my mum," he said in a behind-the-scenes featurette for Entertainment Tonight.

Powell added that he had a similar thought about the stunts before the shoot, as he recalled thinking, "'Man, I'm gonna get my a*s kicked for two hours in this movie.'"

In a recent interview with Empire magazine, Wright confirmed that Powell performed many of the stunts himself, including a dramatic jump from a bridge and scaling down the side of a building wearing only a towel.

"(The bridge stunt) took a lot of planning to work it all out. And to see Glen finally do that jump was pretty wild," he said, before adding of the towel scene: "That's not a trick. Glen really is abseiling down the building with just a towel."

The Running Man, which comes to cinemas in November, also stars Josh Brolin, Colman Domingo, Lee Pace and William H. Macy.

The previous movie adaptation was released in 1987 and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as Ben Richards. The action star gave Powell his blessing when he landed the role and even made a brief cameo appearance in the new film's trailer.