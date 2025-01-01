Walton Goggins and Ron Funches join animated movie Harry and the Mutant Mid-Century Furniture

Walton Goggins and Ron Funches have signed on to the animated film Harry and the Mutant Mid-Century Furniture.

The 53-year-old actor and the Inside Out 2 star, 42, have boarded director Michael Skolnick’s upcoming sci-fi comedy alongside Chris Parnell and Shondrella Avery.

Harry and the Mutant Mid-Century Furniture - which is currently in production - takes place in 1962, where fallout from atomic weapons testing has brought an unexpected new lifeform into the world - mutant mid-century furniture.

At the heart of the story is Harry, a 10-year-old boy struggling with loss, who finds unlikely allies in a wise old recliner and a spirited ottoman.

Together, they must protect their fellow furniture creatures from the ruthless ambitions of General Frank Holtzman, a military leader determined to wipe them out.

Harry and the Mutant Mid-Century Furniture will also star Stephanie Beatriz, Tim Meadows, Andy Richter, Matt Walsh, Seth Green, Pamela Adlon, Lou Ferrigno and Clare Grant.

As well as directing the movie, Skolnick will serve as co-writer and producer on Harry and the Mutant Mid-Century Furniture alongside Keegan Cotton, Jordan Lewandowski and Seth Morton.

Goggins could recently be seen in the Prime Video show Fallout, which is based on Bethesda Game Studios’ iconic survival-action video game franchise of the same name.

Fallout follows Lucy (Ella Purnell), a sheltered young woman who emerges from her underground Vault into a devastated, post-nuclear America for the first time.

As she navigates the violent wasteland, she uncovers dark secrets about the world above - and the truth behind the Vaults themselves.

Work on the second season is currently underway, and Goggins recently teased that the next batch of episodes was on “a whole ‘nother level”.

Speaking with GamesRadar+, The White Lotus star said: “I can tell you, being a big fan of the first season, that I'm so proud of - I'm not talking about my work, but all of the work that so many artists kind of put into that, like all the love that went into that.

“This is a whole ‘nother level. I wasn't prepared for where the story was gonna go and how fully fleshed out on the other side of introducing this world to people.

“Now it is so lived in as if it's been there for two hundred years. It's really quite something. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Goggins - who plays Ghoul in the show - also promised the second season of Fallout would blow the first “out of the water”.

He told Deadline in February: “We're in the middle of filming it right now, we've been at it since November, and I can tell you that I thought season one was extraordinary, personally, I was very pleased with it.

“This blows it out of the water, what these writers have done and the artisans that have come together to tell this story. It's really gonna be something. I can't wait for people to see it. We're working really hard to make that happen.”

While an exact release date for Fallout season two hasn’t been announced yet, Amazon confirmed it would hit Prime Video before the end of 2025.