Kate Beckinsale tearfully sings to mother in hospital

Kate Beckinsale has shared a video of her emotionally singing to her mother Judy Loe in the hospital amid her cancer battle.

The Underworld actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a video showing her singing along to The Everly Brothers' 1950s hit Bye Bye Love as she faced her mum's hospital bed.

In the lengthy caption, the 51-year-old explained that she was being "a very poor substitute" for her mum's best friends Sylvia, aka Fuzzy, Mary, and Chris, who were part of a harmony group since they were teenagers.

"I am a very poor substitute not being a very good singer but I want my mum's dearest and oldest friends in her hospital room with her, so Fuz and Chris, please know I'm trying to keep the Four Teens going as best as I can from a distance and I love you both and how much support and love you are sending and it is a mark of my mother's extraordinary capacity for love and deep respect for relationship history that her friendships with her early school friends are still so very current," she wrote.

She concluded her post, "Love you all but most especially my mum. X and apologise to anybody in the hospital subject to my dreadful singing."

Beckinsale did not explain why Loe was in the hospital; however, she revealed last year that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. In her recent Instagram photos, Loe can be seen in a wheelchair and living in a care facility.

The Serendipity actress recently told her followers that she was thinner than usual because she's "going through one of the most deeply painful times of (her) life".