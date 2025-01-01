AJ McLean has final conversation with Liam Payne saved on his phone

AJ McLean has revealed he has a "constant reminder" of his late Building the Band co-star Liam Payne saved on his phone.

The former One Direction singer tragically died at the age of 31 after he fell from his hotel balcony in Argentina in October 2024, months after he wrapped filming the Netflix competition series alongside McLean, Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland.

Speaking to People at the Building the Band premiere, the Backstreet Boys star revealed that he has saved a recording of his last conversation with Payne to serve as a "constant reminder" of the pop star.

"I've not deleted it. I've kept it on my phone as a constant reminder of who he was. He was a very positive, uplifting person," he shared. "He had a real quick wit about him. I don't know if it was the British humour or just him as a person. I think that was one of the things that him and I really, really gelled immediately with. Both of us were sarcastic and fun and funny, and always making jokes and pranks and just having fun with everybody on set... he truly did light up the room when he'd walk on set."

Netflix officials got the blessing from Payne's family before broadcasting the singing competition, which launched on Wednesday.

The series begins with a heartfelt tribute from McLean, who says, "When we came together to film Building the Band, we never imagined we'd soon be saying goodbye to our friend Liam Payne.

"Liam is a guest judge in later episodes and through his presence, we see his deep love for music and his unwavering commitment to helping others find their voice. It's through that spirit that we dedicate this series to Liam and his family."

McLean hosts the show, while Payne, Rowland and Scherzinger serve as guest judges and mentors.

The first four episodes are now streaming on Netflix.