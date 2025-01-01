Olivia Munn's mother diagnosed with breast cancer

Olivia Munn has revealed her mother, Kim Munn, is battling breast cancer.

In March 2024, the Your Friends & Neighbors actress announced she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and had undergone four surgeries over a 12-month period, including a double mastectomy.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Olivia shared that Kim had recently been diagnosed with Stage 1 Her2 breast cancer and had also undergone a double mastectomy.

"She has since completed 12 rounds of chemo and will continue monthly Herceptin transfusions this fall," she explained.

In an accompanying message, Olivia credited the free Breast Cancer Lifetime Risk Assessment test for saving their lives.

"After my own breast cancer diagnosis in 2023, I urged my mother and sister to take the Breast Cancer Lifetime Risk Assessment test," the mother-of-two wrote. "My mother scored 26.2%. Her yearly mammogram had just come out clear but because of that high score, I insisted she get an MRI."

Accordingly, Olivia urged all women to take the online test and report the results to their doctor.

The Newsroom star also described how proud she is of her Vietnam-born mother.

"She handled all of this with bravery and humor while still driving us crazy (just days after her double mastectomy she tried to do laundry and make dinner - she's insane)," she joked. "I can tell you this: going through cancer is really hard. But there's something about watching a loved one go through it that is even more heartbreaking."

Elsewhere in her message, Olivia praised medical experts for their hard work.

"I spent many nights taking care of my mom when the chemo became too much, wishing I could fight the fight for her, even if only of a day to give her a little break," the 45-year-old added. "It's no small feat to realize you can't do it for them. To anyone out there who is taking care of someone or has made it their profession to do so, thank you. These fights can feel near impossible without you."