Hugh Grant goes viral for sleeping at Wimbledon

Hugh Grant has gone viral after being photographed sleeping in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

The Notting Hill actor and his wife Anna Eberstein were in the crowd for the quarterfinal match between Novak Djokovic and Flavio Cobolli amid the famed tennis tournament in London on Wednesday afternoon.

Queen Camilla, the wife of King Charles III, was sat directly in front of the 64-year-old.

But at one point in the match, the camera panned across the court and paused on Hugh, who appeared to have nodded off.

Wearing a suit and sunglasses, the Bridget Jones's Diary star's head was slumped to the right while his hands were clasped on his lap.

Representatives for Hugh have not yet commented on the moment.

However, a number of fans called out the father-of-five for taking a quick snooze during the intense match.

"I would give my eyes teeth to have his seat and Grant b**ody snoozes," one fan wrote on X, while another fired, "People have been queuing since 3 am to get into Wimbledon to have a chance of being able to be at this match or even to watch it on the big screen in the grounds. And Hugh Grant slept through the tie break. Frankly, I think it is rude."

Elsewhere, another follower asked, "How can anyone fall asleep during a tennis match when Novak Djokovic is playing?"

In the end, Novak won the match in four sets.

The Serbian sportsman will face men's world number one, Jannik Sinner, in the semifinal on Friday.