Model Paulina Porizkova is engaged

Paulina Porizkova is engaged to Will & Grace showrunner Jeff Greenstein.

On Wednesday, the supermodel took to Instagram to announce that the writer, director and producer had proposed.

In the post, Paulina shared a video of herself showing off her engagement ring while sitting with Jeff in a car, holding hands and smiling.

In the caption, the 60-year-old simply wrote, "He asked."

Several stars took to the comments section to congratulate the couple, including journalist and TV presenter Katie Couric, who penned, "Congrats! So thrilled for you!!!!!"

Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards wrote, "Congratulations!!"

The happy announcement comes months after the model took to Instagram in February to celebrate two years since she met Jeff.

"Tonight, two years ago, we met in person," she wrote, sharing a series of photos of her kissing the writer. "I already knew. After a month of hour long conversations, I only had one question. And it could only be answered one way. With a kiss."

She continued, "Our goal is to keep kissing- everywhere and all the time. @sjeffgreenstein, wherever you're going - I'm going your way."

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in May 2023, three months after they started dating.

During an appearance on the Today show in January, Paulina opened up about her relationship with Jeff, admitting that she felt as though she had "just discovered love".

Paulina was previously married to Ric Ocasek, the late frontman of The Cars, from 1989 to 2019. They have two sons, Jonathan, 31, and Oliver, 27.