'We're not gatekeepers': Christopher Reeve's family didn't feel the need to approve Superman

Christopher Reeve's son Will Reeve insists that the cast of Superman don't require his family's approval.

The 33-year-old journalist - the son of the late actor who played the superhero on the big screen between 1978 and 1987 - was delighted that the makers of the new DC Universe (DCU) movie, which stars David Corenswet in the title role, consulted them about the picture even though they aren't "gatekeepers" of the character.

Will told Good Morning America on Thursday (10.07.25): "I just wanna say: my dad, and my siblings, and I, we're not gatekeepers of Superman.

"David and the rest of the cast and crew don't need to seek our approval or even welcome us on their journey, but we're grateful that they did and excited for everybody to see it."

Will - whose father Christopher died in 2004 at the age of 52 - also discussed a poignant first encounter he had with Corenswet when he paid a visit to the set of the movie in Atlanta.

He recalled: "We're sitting watching all these monitors and things and, out of the corner of my eye or whatever, I hear someone go, 'Hi, Will.' With a deep voice.

"And I see this blue and red and I look up and - I didn't think it was my dad, but I for a second didn't register that it was David. And I just look up, I go, 'Oh, wow. That's Superman. Who, of course, I associate with my dad."

He continued: "So, once I got my bearings, the first thing I did was tell David how excited and supportive I and my family feel for him."

Will filmed a special cameo in the film - which is directed by Guardians of the Galaxy helmer James Gunn - in which he appropriately plays a journalist.

The ABC News reporter told TMZ last year: "It was a really great experience. They were super friendly; it was quick, easy... I was actually more nervous doing that than I am whenever I'm on TV for my normal job because there was so many people around and I had to memorise one line, but still!"

Gunn has suggested that his movie is "not the riskiest endeavour in the world" as it marks the launch of the DCU.

The 58-year-old filmmaker, who also serves as CEO of DC Studios, told GQ magazine: "This is not the riskiest endeavour in the world. Is there something riding on it? Yeah, but it’s not as big as people make it out to be."

Gunn has scoffed at suggestions that the picture - which also features Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult in the cast - needs to make $700 million to be considered as a success.

He said: "They hear these numbers that the movie’s only going to be successful if it makes $700 million or something and it’s just complete and utter nonsense. It doesn’t need to be as big of a situation as people are saying."