Kelly Clarkson Show nominated for 8 Daytime Emmys

The Kelly Clarkson Show is up for back-to-back wins at the Daytime Emmys.

Clarkson's eponymous TV show has been nominated in the Outstanding Daytime Talk Series category, the award it won last year.

The news comes as the show heads into its seventh season, amid ongoing speculation about the future of Clarkson in the host's chair.

Clarkson has also been nominated as Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host. She will go up against Drew Barrymore (The Drew Barrymore Show);

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb (Today with Hoda and Jenna); Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa (Live with Kelly and Mark); and Jennifer Hudson

(The Jennifer Hudson Show).

Earlier this year, Clarkson quietly missed 10 episodes of her show between March and April. Although celebrity guests filled in to keep the show going, she never publicly addressed her absence.

Unlike past renewals, which spanned multiple seasons, The Kelly Clarkson Show was only picked up for one additional season - a move that has fueled speculation that Season 7 could be her last. Clarkson's current contract is set to expire at the end of 2026.

The Kelly Clarkson Show has been tipped in six further technical categories, including Best Lighting and Best Hair and Makeup.

The Daytime Emmys ceremony will take place on 25 October.