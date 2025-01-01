Guy Ritchie pulls out of Road House 2`

Guy Ritchie has pulled out of directing Road House 2.

The Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels filmmaker had been due to work on the follow-up to Jake Gyllenhaal's 2024 movie - which was one of Prime Video's most-watched films, pulling in over 80 million viewers in its first eight weeks - for Amazon MGM Studios, but Deadline reports he is no longer involved in the project.

No reason has been given as to why Guy unattached himself from Road House 2.

The film is still an important priority for the studio and it is still planned to start shooting in the autumn, with a search currently underway for a new director.

Road House 2 will see Jake reprise his role as former UFC fighter Dalton and has a script written by Bad Boys: Ride or Die scribe Will Beall.

Last year's movie, which was directed by Doug Liman, was a remake of the 1989 action film of the same name.

The director initially declined to attend the Road House premiere at the South by Southwest Film and TV Festival over Amazon MGM Studios' decision not to release the movie in cinemas - but he ultimately changed his mind and received a standing ovation.

Doug had explained his issue with the decision to only release the film via Amazon Prime Video in an essay written for Deadline.com, revealing he signed up to make a "theatrical" movie for MGM but that changed when Amazon bought the studio.

He went on to accuse Amazon bosses of "no interest in supporting cinemas" and hurting "both the filmmakers and stars of 'Road House'".

He wrote: "When Road House opens the SXSW film festival, I won’t be attending. The movie is fantastic, maybe my best, and I’m sure it will bring the house down and possibly have the audience dancing in their seats during the end credits. But I will not be there.

My plan had been to silently protest Amazon’s decision to stream a movie so clearly made for the big screen. But Amazon is hurting way more than just me and my film ...

"Contrary to their public statements, Amazon has no interest in supporting cinemas. Amazon will exclusively stream Road House on Amazon’s Prime ... That hurts the filmmakers and stars of Road House who don’t share in the upside of a hit movie on a streaming platform.

"And they deprive Jake Gyllenhaal - who gives a career-best performance - the opportunity to be recognised come award season. But the impact goes far beyond this one movie. This could be industry shaping for decades to come."