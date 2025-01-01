Taron Egerton gives hopeful update on Kingsman 3

Taron Egerton still thinks a third Kingsman movie will happen.

Work on the next action/spy flick has been ongoing since the 2021 prequel The King’s Man, though director Matthew Vaughn, 54, previously said the project had been slowed due to Egerton’s busy schedule.

Now, the 35-year-old actor - who portrayed Gary ‘Eggsy’ Unwin in 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service and its 2017 sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle - has insisted that he, Vaugn and Harry Hart actor Colin Firth are all still keen to make a third movie.

When The Playlist asked Egerton about Vaughn’s delay comments, he replied: “Is that what he said? Yeah, he’s so funny.

“He did call me on Friday night, actually. Yeah, look, we both want to do it. And I know Colin is open to doing it, too.

“I think the interesting thing will be figuring out whether we all see the same thing. I love Matthew. Matthew is like family to me.

“I really think there’s a brilliant story to tell with the third Kingsman. And I still think it will happen.”

Kingsman: The Secret Service - which also starred Mark Strong, Michael Caine and Samuel L. Jackson - follows a rebellious teen who is recruited into a secret spy organisation and trained to become a gentleman agent.

As a tech billionaire plots global destruction, the rookie must rise to the challenge and stop him before it's too late.

The film proved to be a critical and commercial hit when it debuted in 2014, bringing in $414.51 million at the box office on a production budget of $81 million.

While the sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle wasn’t as well-received by critics when it released in 2017, it was still a box office success - grossing $410.9 million against a production budget of $104 million.

Egerton previously said he hoped the third Kingsman movie would be a “fitting” conclusion to the spy franchise.

He told Collider: “[Vaughn] has every intention of making it, and I have every intention of playing Eggsy one more time. That was always what I thought I was committed to doing.

“It's the role that made my name, I suppose, in a way, I just want it to be absolutely right if we do it again, and I want the story to do justice to the part that really changed my life.

“I want it to be a fitting ending. And I would, obviously, really hope that Colin would come back for at least a part of it, and who knows? We'll have to see, but we are planning to talk about it, actually, the next time we see one another, so who knows? Watch this space.”

The Rocketman star suggested the Argylle filmmaker wanted to put the relationship between Eggsy and Harry to the test in the third movie.

Egerton explained: “Eggsy and Harry [will be in it], obviously. But it's the gang coming back together, and it's one of those moments that ... when we wrote the screenplay, it was very much about, okay, I saw how people loved the relationship of Eggsy and Harry.

“So we just came up with this thing, what could be the ultimate reason for them to either fall in love or to hate each other forever? So that's what this movie is all about is will they or won't they, let's just say.”