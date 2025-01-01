Tom Brady shuts down report claiming he thinks Sofía Vergara is 'too old' for him

Tom Brady has shut down a report claiming that he thinks Sofía Vergara is "too old" for him.

The retired American football star and Modern Family actress sparked romance rumours after they were allegedly spotted looking cosy on the Luminara superyacht, which was travelling from Rome, Italy to Malta on its maiden voyage earlier this month.

However, reports later emerged claiming that the stars were not dating, and one in particular cited Vergara's age as an issue.

A representative for Brady swiftly shut down the age claim, telling People, "Tom never said, nor would he ever say, anything like this. It is pure fiction."

Vergara, 53, and Brady, 47, were joined by many other celebrities on the luxury vessel's two-night trip. The star-studded guest list also included Kate Hudson, Naomi Campbell, Ricky Martin, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White and Kendall Jenner.

The Colombian actress fuelled the romance speculation by posting a photo showing her and Brady sitting together at dinner, and an insider told Page Six that the sportsman had asked to sit next to her.

Brady has not been involved in a new relationship since his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen, with whom he shares two children, in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

Meanwhile, Vergara's divorce from True Blood actor Joe Manganiello was finalised in February last year, and she went on to date orthopaedic surgeon Justin Saliman. They reportedly split up later that year.