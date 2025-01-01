Larry David teaming up with Barack and Michelle Obama to produce sketch comedy show

Larry David is joining forces with former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama to produce a new sketch comedy show inspired by American history.

On Thursday, producers at HBO announced that they have greenlit a six-episode limited series co-written by the Curb Your Enthusiasm creator and producer Jeff Schaffer.

"President and Mrs. Obama wanted to honour America's 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation on this special occasion... But then Larry David called," the logline reads.

The series will feature a mix of Curb Your Enthusiasm actors and "noteworthy" guest stars.

The Obamas will produce the yet-to-be show under their Higher Ground banner, while Schaffer will also serve as director.

"I've sat across the table from some of the world's most difficult leaders and wrestled with some of our most intractable problems. Nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David," Barack teased.

While in his signature humour, Larry joked that he had planned to retire after Curb Your Enthusiasm wrapped in April 2024 after 12 seasons.

"Once Curb ended, I celebrated with a three-day foam party. After a violent allergic reaction to the suds, I yearned to return to my simple life as a beekeeper, harvesting organic honey from the wildflowers in my meadow. Alas, one day my bees mysteriously vanished. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I return to television, hoping to ease the loss of my beloved hive," the 78-year-old sighed.

Most recently, Barack and Michelle produced the apocalyptic thriller Leave the World Behind and the basketball series Court of Gold.