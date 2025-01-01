Josh Duhamel calls out Seth Rogen for using his 'name and likeness' on The Studio

Josh Duhamel has criticised Seth Rogen for name-dropping him in The Studio without permission.

The Knocked Up actor plays an embattled studio executive who struggles to balance corporate demands with his desire to produce quality films in the AppleTV+ satirical comedy.

In a recent interview for the Inside of You podcast, Duhamel revealed he was surprised to learn he was referenced in one episode of the series in which the plot focuses on fictional producers discussing who to cast in a movie based on the flavoured drink mix Kool-Aid.

"There's a whole episode with me being cast as the Kool-Aid guy," he said. "Yeah, it's cool, I love Rogen and all them. But you'd think they would have called me and said like, 'Hey, do you mind if we use your name and likeness for this?' Or at least, 'How do you pronounce your name?' Because they pronounced it wrong."

The Ransom Canyon star went on to explain that his name is pronounced "duh-mel", not "do-HAH-mul".

Accordingly, host Michael Rosenbaum speculated that "they did that as a joke, though".

To which the 52-year-old replied: "They might have. Maybe."

However, the actor clarified he wasn't upset about the reference.

"I don't care. I'm kind of flattered by it," he added.

In episode seven of The Studio, the characters mention a bunch of real-life actors, including Sandra Oh, Keke Palmer and Don Cheadle. They eventually settle on Ice Cube voicing the Kool-Aid Man.

Representatives for Rogen have not yet responded to Duhamel's comments.

The Studio has been renewed for a second season.