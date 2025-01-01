Julian McMahon's cause of death confirmed

Julian McMahon's official cause of death has been revealed.

Last week, Kelly Paniagua announced that her husband had passed away on 2 July following a private battle with cancer.

The actor, who was the son of former Australian prime minister William McMahon, was 56.

According to a report from the Pinellas County Medical Examiner's Office in Florida obtained by People on Thursday, McMahon died from "lung metastasis as a result of head and neck metastatic cancer".

The death was ruled "natural".

In a statement, Paniagua shared that the TV star died "peacefully" after a "valiant effort" to fight the disease.

"Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans," she commented to Deadline. "His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories."

McMahon was wed to singer-actress Dannii Minogue from 1994 until 1995, to Baywatch star Brooke Burns from 1999 until 2001, and to Paniagua from 2014.

He is survived by a daughter named Madison.

McMahon was known for appearing in a string of hit TV shows, including as Detective John Grant in Profiler, Cole Turner in the supernatural series Charmed, and as Dr. Christian Troy in the plastic surgery show Nip/Tuck.

More recently, McMahon starred as Jess LaCroix on FBI: Most Wanted for three seasons until March 2022, and in a full-circle moment, played the Australian prime minister on Netflix's murder mystery show, The Residence.