NEWS Guy Ritchie drops out of directing Road House 2 Newsdesk Share with :





Guy Ritchie has reportedly dropped out of directing the upcoming Road House sequel.



The Snatch filmmaker became attached to direct the follow-up to the 2024 action movie back in April, and was set to reunite with Jake Gyllenhaal following their work on The Covenant and the forthcoming movie, In the Grey.



However, it has now been reported that the Aladdin director is no longer attached to direct the sequel.



The 2024 film, which was a remake of the 1989 movie starring Patrick Swayze, starred Gyllenhaal as Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a rowdy bar in the Florida Keys.



The plot details for the sequel are being kept under wraps, and it is not clear if it'll take inspiration from the 2006 direct-to-video movie, also titled Road House 2.



However, Dave Bautista is reportedly circling a role in the film, which is set to begin production in September.



Road House was a huge hit for Amazon MGM Studios and broke Prime Video records when it was released in March 2024. Amazon bosses announced two months later that Gyllenhaal would reprise his role for a sequel.



The first film was directed by Doug Liman, who wrote an open letter to express his frustration with his feature being released on streaming instead of in cinemas.



Ritchie most recently directed the action-adventure Fountain of Youth and two episodes of the crime series MobLand.



In addition to In the Grey, he has already wrapped production on the thriller Wife and Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Rosamund Pike and Anthony Hopkins.

