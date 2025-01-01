Brooklyn Beckham unfollows brothers on Instagram amid feud rumours

Amid speculation of a family rift, Brooklyn Beckham has unfollowed his brothers on Instagram.

Months after reports first emerged of tensions between the siblings, the 26-year-old social media personality has unfollowed his brothers, Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 20, on social media.

This has reignited rumours of an ongoing family feud, which began when Brooklyn and his wife, actress Nicola Peltz, seemingly failed to attend his dad David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations in May.

Speculation intensified in June, when the aspiring chef did not post a public message on Father's Day for his dad. However, he did share a heartfelt tribute to his father-in-law, Nelson Peltz, on his birthday later that month.

Brooklyn has also not publicly commented on the news that the football icon had been awarded a knighthood.

Both Romeo and Cruz have unfollowed Brooklyn and Nicola, who tied the knot in 2022, on Instagram.

Following reports that Brooklyn had skipped his father's lavish birthday party in London, rumours circulated that he and Nicola had declined the invitation because Brooklyn had previously dated Romeo's then-girlfriend Kim Turnbull, who attended the celebration.

However, Cruz, the youngest of David and Victoria Beckham's sons, later clarified in an Instagram comment that Brooklyn and Kim were never a couple.

Representatives for all parties have yet to comment on the reported family tensions.

In addition to Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, David and Victoria also have a daughter, Harper, 14.