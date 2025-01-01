Quinta Brunson tries to bring positive attitude to Abbott Elementary set

Quinta Brunson tries to establish a positive attitude on the set of Abbott Elementary.

The actress has reflected on the responsibility of creating, executive producing, co-writing and starring in the mockumentary sitcom, which launched in 2021.

"People used to tell me at the beginning of this that the No. 1 on the call sheet sets the tone, and the producer sets the tone - and I'm both of those roles," she explained to Bustle. "I understand now, after doing this for four years, how important it was that I set the tone that I did when we first started."

She then told the outlet that she always tries to arrive on set with a positive attitude.

"Sometimes it's as simple as I'm the first one in the morning, and the way I carry myself in the morning can determine how the rest of the set runs, not only as an actor, but as the creator of the show," she said.

"I try to come in with a good attitude and a positive attitude, and it's not hard to do. I'm very excited to go to work and appreciative of my cast and crew and naturally want the morale up."

In January, it was announced that Abbott Elementary had been renewed for a fifth season, which is expected to air in the autumn.

While Quinta hasn't made any definitive statements about the show's conclusion, she told the publication that she is looking forward to playing characters that are different from Janine Teagues.

"I'm always interested in playing against type. I think that's any actor's dream. Right now my type is 'Janine' and 'teacher.' I'm looking forward to moving away from that a little bit," she shared.