Actor Christopher Briney tries to avoid 'upsetting media'

Christopher Briney has explained why he doesn't enjoy watching true crime.

The American actor, best known for playing Conrad in the Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty, is currently starring in an Off-Broadway production of the play Dilaria, which explores a generation raised on true crime and reality TV.

In a recent conversation with Interview Magazine, Christopher admitted that he is not a fan of true crime.

"I've watched some true crime, but I'm not really into it in the way that the characters in the show are," he said, referring to Dilaria. "Sometimes I'm on YouTube shorts (videos) and I'll watch, like, 'He murdered 19 people and was never caught.' And I'll get a little scared."

The actor, who played Aaron Samuels in the 2024 Mean Girls movie musical, told the publication that he prefers to avoid "upsetting media".

"Yeah, I'm not built for it," he shared. "I know it's not horror, but there's something upsetting about it and I don't always love consuming upsetting media."

Julia Randall's Dilaria is a dark comedy exploring themes of social media, obsession with death and the lives of wealthy young adults in New York.

The story follows Dilaria, played by Ella Stiller, who becomes fascinated by the online attention that a deceased classmate receives and begins planning her own elaborate funeral.

Christopher plays Noah, Dilaria's love interest, in the play, which runs until 3 August at the DR2 Theatre.