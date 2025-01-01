Nobody 2 director didn't expect Sharon Stone to agree to villain role

The director of Nobody 2 was stunned when Sharon Stone agreed to play the action movie's villain.

In the Nobody franchise, Bob Odenkirk plays former assassin-turned-suburban dad, Hutch Mansell, who is forced to return to his violent former life.

In the follow-up to the 2021 hit, Hutch faces off with the evil Lendina, the mastermind behind a bootlegging operation, while trying to enjoy a holiday with his wife and kids.

Director Timo Tjahjanto had the Basic Instinct actress in mind as a long shot and never expected her to say yes to playing Lendina.

"I thought we could never get Sharon Stone," he told Empire magazine. "We sent a script and a couple of days later I was sitting on her couch, telling her about this character. She was like, 'Alright, Timo, I'm f**king in.' It was surreal."

The 67-year-old admitted that she wasn't sure if she was able to play such a physical role, 35 years after her breakthrough in the 1990 sci-fi action film Total Recall.

"I literally did not know, 'Do I still have her in me?'" she shared. "'Am I going to be able to come in here and make people believe that I can be this a*s-kicking hyper-villain?'"

Stone proved to be a worthy adversary for Odenkirk during the shoot, and the Better Call Saul actor was thrilled to go toe-to-toe with the Casino star.

"She's in great shape, and she can fight, and she can push you around... And she's powerful. She never stops thinking," he praised.

Nobody 2 will be released in cinemas on 15 August.