Vanessa Hudgens pregnant with second child

Vanessa Hudgens is expecting her second baby with husband Cole Tucker.

The Bad Boys: Ride or Die star revealed on Instagram that she is pregnant.

The announcement comes just over a year after the star gave birth to their first child.

Hudgens announced the news alongside a trio of photos of herself and Tucker smiling proudly as she showed off her baby bump.

"Round two!" Hudgens captioned the pictures.

The pregnancy announcement came a week after the actress posted a sweet Instagram tribute to her husband for his 29th birthday.

"Happy birthday to my best friend/lover/partner in life," the High School Musical alum wrote in the caption. "@cotuck you're everything to meeeeeee. No one does it better."

"You're the best mama thank you," Tucker replied in the comments section.

The athlete shares his birthday with the couple's first child, who was born last year on 3 July.

The Princess Switch star and the baseball player were first linked in November 2020 and announced their engagement in February 2023.

The pair tied the knot in a jungle wedding in Tulum, Mexico, in December 2023.

"He's just kind of perfect for me," Hudgens told Entertainment Tonight of Tucker in April 2021.