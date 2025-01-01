Sydney Sweeney tipped as next Bond Girl

TV star Sydney Sweeney is in line to play a Bond bombshell in the next 007 film.

The franchise's new director, Denis Villeneuve, is a friend, and said to be keen to cast the White Lotus and Euphoria actor.

Sweeney also has the backing of Jeff Bezos, boss of Amazon, which has creative control of the series.

A movie source told the Sun on Sunday that Sweeney is the top name on the casting sheet for Bond.

"Denis believes she is hugely talented, as well as having an alluring appeal to younger generations, vital in modernising the franchise," the outlet claimed.

Sweeney was pictured last year chatting to Villeneuve and Bond girl Ana de Armas at the Toronto Film Festival.

Sweeney and de Armas star alongside Vanessa Kirby and Jude Law in the upcoming August release Eden, a psychological survival thriller from Oscar-winning director Ron Howard. The film follows the story of a group of people who travel to an uninhabited Galápagos island, hoping to live a utopian lifestyle.

Late last month, Sweeney was a guest at Bezos's Venice wedding.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and James Norton are among the favourites to replace Daniel Craig as 007. Craig's last film as Bond was 2021's No Time to Die.