Donald Trump threatens to revoke Rosie O'Donnell's US citizenship

US President Donald Trump has said he might revoke talk show host Rosie O'Donnell's citizenship.

The news comes after she criticised his administration's handling of weather forecasting agencies in the wake of the deadly Texas floods.

"Because of the fact that Rosie O'Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her citizenship," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"She is a threat to humanity, and should remain in the wonderful country of Ireland, if they want her. God bless America!"

Under US law, a president cannot revoke the citizenship of an American born in the United States. O'Donnell was born in New York.

O'Donnell moved to Ireland earlier this year with her 12-year-old son after the start of the president's second term. She said in a March TikTok video that she would return home "when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America".

O'Donnell responded to Trump's threat in two posts on her Instagram account, saying that the US president opposes her because she "stands in direct opposition with all he represents".

Trump's disdain for O'Donnell dates back to 2006 when O'Donnell, a comedian and host on The View at the time, mocked Trump over his handling of a controversy concerning a winner of the Miss USA pageant.