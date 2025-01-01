Charlize Theron 'really trying' to work with Keanu Reeves again

Charlize Theron has been "really trying" for years to team up with Keanu Reeves on-screen again.

The action stars acted opposite in the 1997 supernatural thriller The Devil's Advocate and the 2001 romantic drama Sweet November, but have not appeared on-screen together in the past 24 years.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron insisted that they have been "really trying" to collaborate again but are taking their time to find a project worthy of their reunion.

"We are really trying, and we have been for all these years. Obviously, we are both very busy, but we have been in development on a couple of things," she shared. "We're both very similar in the sense that we love each other. We're family, and we want to find the thing that is really worthy of the two of us being in it... We don't want to just do it for the sake of doing so, but we think about it a lot."

The Mad Max: Fury Road actress went on to describe the John Wick actor as a "professional" and "one of the most loyal friends (she's) ever had".

"He's also great in the sense that you can pick up with him exactly where you left off, and I don't need to talk to him every single day. But he is a bit of an enigma," she shared.

Since their early collaborations, Theron and Reeves have both become major Hollywood action stars, and they even trained in the same facility while training for their respective 2017 films, Atomic Blonde and John Wick: Chapter 2.

Theron can currently be seen in her latest action movie, The Old Guard 2, which is now streaming on Netflix.