Brody Jenner marries Tia Blanco

Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco are officially husband and wife.

The Hills alum and the pro surfer, who share 23-month-old daughter Honey Raye Jenner, tied the knot on Saturday during an intimate ceremony at Brody's mother Linda Thompson's Malibu home.

The news was confirmed by the couple's photographer on her Instagram Stories.

According to TMZ, Brody's father, Caitlyn Jenner, was among the 60-odd guests in attendance.

The former Olympic athlete welcomed Brody with her second ex-wife, Thompson, in 1983. The former couple, who were married from 1981 to 1986, also share son Brandon Jenner.

Brody's relationship with Caitlyn has been complicated over the years.

He shared on a 2013 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that Caitlyn "wasn't a great father to me" and "was never around".

During her bridal blessing the day before the wedding, Tia expressed just how excited she was for their huge milestone.

"A truly special day I will never forget," she wrote on Instagram alongside several photos from the pre-wedding ceremony.

"I have the very best friends in the world. Thank you for blessing our marriage tomorrow and making me feel so loved and special. My gratitude runs deep for my sisterhood."