Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey welcome baby daughter

Olivia Culpo has given birth to a baby girl.

The model welcomed her first baby, named Colette Annalise McCaffrey, with her husband Christian McCaffrey.

The couple announced the news in a joint Instagram post shared on Sunday.

In the post - which was captioned simply with the baby's name and a white heart emoji - a series of photos show Olivia in the hospital with her NFL star husband.

"The scariest and most rewarding of all experiences," Culpo wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of herself during the birth.

Another picture shows McCaffrey gazing down at little Colette in her bed.

"Colette is so lucky to have the best daddy in the world," Culpo wrote alongside the snap on her Instagram Stories. "A love like no other."

Culpo and the San Francisco 49ers running back announced they were expecting their first baby together in March, sharing the news on Instagram.

"Next chapter, motherhood," Culpo wrote alongside black-and-white photos from her maternity shoot.

The couple have been together since 2019, when they were spotted holidaying together in Mexico during the summer. Photographers snapped the pair sunbathing and holding hands.

They married in Rhode Island in June last year.