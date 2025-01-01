Stars remember Shannen Doherty on first anniversary of her death

Shannen Doherty is being remembered by loved ones on the first anniversary of her death.

Many of the late star's famous friends and former costars, including her Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed castmates, honoured her with moving social media tributes.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs were among those who paid tribute to the star on Sunday, one year after she died.

Sharing a video featuring various photos of the pair throughout the years, set to the tune of Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's See You Again, Gellar simply captioned her post with a broken heart emoji.

McGowan shared various posts on her Instagram Stories, including a throwback photo of Doherty, while Combs included #ShandoSunday, a hashtag used to honour and remember Doherty, with her own post.

Doherty's mother, Rosa Doherty, also remembered her daughter, telling People magazine, "She is my beautiful girl and my heart."

Doherty's longtime publicist Leslie Stone confirmed her death in July 2024.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday 13 July, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease."

Doherty was best known for her roles on the TV shows Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed, and the movie Heathers. She died from metastatic breast cancer. She was 53 years old.