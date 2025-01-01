Dame Helen Mirren saves Stormzy from angry wasp

Stormzy was saved by Dame Helen Mirren as he nearly suffered a nasty attack from a rogue wasp on the final day of Wimbledon.

The rapper was in London to watch Jannik Sinner defeat his opponent Carlos Alcaraz, and took time out in Evian's VIP suite, alongside Mirren and Aussie actor Chris Hemsworth.

But during their sunny day in the capital at the men's grand slam final on Sunday, the Daily Mail reports that Stormzy had an altercation with a wasp - and Mirren proved to be his hero.

The Queen star, wearing a green floral dress and large gold hoop earrings, came to the musician's rescue by nobly jumping in front of the wasp.

After enjoying a pre-game catch up at the VIP suite, Stormzy and Mirren were later seated next to one another to watch Sinner take on Alcaraz.

The final match saw Sinner win his first Wimbledon title after beating Alcaraz in four sets.

Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, known professionally as Stormzy, is an English-Ghanaian rapper, singer and songwriter. He recently received an honorary doctorate in law from Cambridge University.

"Through the Stormzy Scholarship we have fully funded 55 black students' education at Cambridge," he posted at the time. "And it is by far one of my proudest achievements."