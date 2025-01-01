Richard Dreyfuss swerves SharkCon amid health scare

Richard Dreyfuss has been forced to skip the 2025 SharkCon in Florida after coming down with viral bronchitis.

The Hollywood legend has been hospitalised by the illness.

The Jaws star was expected to make an appearance at the two-day annual event taking place at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall Grounds this weekend.

However, in a recent video message posted to the convention's Instagram account, Dreyfuss revealed that he would not be attending due to being diagnosed with a lung infection.

Lying in a hospital bed, draped in a Jaws 50th anniversary blanket, the actor apologised to SharkCon attendees, saying: "Hello, fellow Cons. I am very, very sorry to tell you that I've been diagnosed with viral... viral... What is it?"

Dreyfuss's wife, Svetlana Erokhin, can be heard off-camera, telling him that he had contracted bronchitis.

Dreyfuss had been scheduled to visit with fans for solo photo ops in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Jaws, as well as cast photos with co-stars Carla Hogendyk, Jeffrey Voorhees, Jonathan Searle and Steven Searle.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, the 1975 thriller classic starred Dreyfuss as marine biologist Matt Hooper, who offers to help his town's police chief track down and capture a killer shark.