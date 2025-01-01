Superman soars at Box Office

Superman has flown into top spot at the global Box Office in its debut weekend.

The film, starring David Corenswet as the Caped Crusader, earned $122 million (£90.4 million) at the US domestic box office and $95 million (£70.4 million) internationally, giving the DC reboot a total of $217 million (£161 million) worldwide.

Superman marks the theatrical debut of James Gunn and Peter Safran since they became co-heads of Warner Bros Discovery's DC Comics film and TV unit in late 2022.

The pair have developed a 10-year plan to reinvigorate the studio's franchises across TV and film, including fresh spins on Superman and Batman.

Written and directed by Gunn, Superman brings Clark Kent and his superhero alter ego back to the silver screen.

"I think he's the biggest movie star in the world," Gunn told The New York Times of Corenswet. "I just don't think people know it yet."

Corenswet previously appeared in the 2022 horror film Pearl and the 2024 action thriller Twisters.

The film also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

The haul of Superman ranks as the best performance of a solo-billed Superman film ever.

Based on the 1938 comic book character, Superman has become a pop culture phenomenon that has inspired numerous TV shows and a film franchise.