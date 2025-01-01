Ellen DeGeneres supports Rosie O'Donnell amid Trump spat

Ellen DeGeneres has stated her public support for Rosie O'Donnell, whose US citizenship President Donald Trump threatened to revoke.

It all began Saturday when the President vowed on Truth Social: "Because of the fact that Rosie O'Donnell is not in the best interests of our great country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her citizenship.

"She is a threat to humanity, and should remain in the wonderful country of Ireland, if they want her. God bless America!"

On Sunday, the cancelled comedian, who boasts 293.1M social media followers, shared Trump's post and gave a shout-out to O'Donnell: "Good for you @rosie."

The two women currently share common ground, both being former TV titans who left the States for the UK following Trump's re-election last November.

The support comes three months after O'Donnell commented that DeGeneres had never said "anything political in her life".

"I was surprised to read that she left because of President Trump. Like, that shocked me, actually," O'Donnell opined to Us Weekly at the time.

O'Donnell continued: "It's not like we're tenaciously opposed to each other. We're just very different people. We have had some stuff in the past that we never resolved. And not in any way as partners or lovers or anything like that, just as friends and comedians, but I wish her the best. I seriously do."