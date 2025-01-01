Resident Evil reboot won’t be ‘completely obedient to the lore of the games’, director says

Zach Cregger has said his Resident Evil movie reboot won’t be “completely obedient to the lore of the games”.

The 44-year-old filmmaker is set to helm the next movie adaptation of Capcom’s iconic horror video game franchise of the same name, and while Cregger has insisted his Resident Evil reboot won’t break “any major rules”, he also won’t be beholden to what has been established in the gaming series.

Speaking with SFX Magazine, Cregger said: “I am a gigantic Resident Evil game fan. I've played them all. I don't know how many times I've just looped [Resident Evil 4] again and again. I just love it.

“I'm definitely not trying to be completely obedient to the lore of the games.”

The Barbarian director added he wanted to make a movie that “feels authentic to the experience” of playing the Resident Evil games.

He continued: “I'm trying to tell a story that just feels authentic to the experience you get when you play the games. I don't think I’m breaking any major rules, but I also recognize that no matter what I do, people are going to come for me online.

“So all I want to do is just make a really good movie and tell a story that's compelling. I know that I'm gonna be happy with the movie, and hopefully other people will, too.”

The Resident Evil reboot hasn’t started principal photography yet, and little is known about the movie’s plot.

However, it has been reported that the new Resident Evil film - which Cregger co-wrote with Shay Hatten - will follow a struggling courier assigned to deliver a package to a remote hospital.

Along the way, he becomes trapped in the midst of a viral outbreak and must battle his way through swarms of mutated creatures to survive.

Austin Abrams - who collaborated with Cregger on the director’s upcoming horror flick Weapons - is reportedly attached to the Resident Evil reboot, though the 28-year-old actor’s involvement in the project is yet to be officially confirmed.

Resident Evil has featured on the big screen since 2002 with the eponymous horror flick, which starred Milla Jovovich as the action heroine Alice.

The film received five sequels, with the fifth and last entry in the series, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, releasing in 2016.

In 2021, Resident Evil was rebooted with Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City - which starred Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy and Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield.

After it was announced Cregger would be helming the next Resident Evil movie for Sony Pictures, it was confirmed the film would return to the “original roots” of the gaming franchise and hit screens on September 18, 2026.

Cregger told Deadline: “I’ve been a rabid fan of these games for decades, and to be able to bring this amazing title to life is a true honour.”