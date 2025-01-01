Tom Holland reveals how Spider-Man: Brand New Day will improve on No Way Home

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be better than Spider-Man: No Way Home because it will “shoot in real locations” instead of on production sets, Tom Holland has said.

The 29-year-old actor is due to suit up as the Wall-Crawler once again for the upcoming Marvel superhero blockbuster, and has now stressed Spider-Man: Brand New Day will improve on its 2021 predecessor by dropping the sound stages in favour of filming on location - with principal photography set to start in Glasgow next month.

Speaking with Flip Your Wig, Holland said: “I’m obviously over the moon and so excited. Playing Spider-Man is like hanging out with an old pal, and I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie because of COVID. We shot the entire film on stages.

“Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow.”

The Odyssey star added the streets of the Scottish city would be used for a “massive set piece” in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Reflecting on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Holland teased the film would feel like a “breath of fresh air”, like his original 2017 movie Spider-Man: Homecoming.

He said: “It’s gonna feel like making [Spider-Man: Homecoming] again. It’s been such a long time that I’ve done it that it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air.

“And I think the fans are gonna be over the moon with what we’re putting together.”

As well as Holland’s Webhead, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see the return of Zendaya as Michelle ‘MJ’ Jones-Watson, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Jon Bernthal as The Punisher.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also introduce Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink and The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas, though it has not been confirmed what roles they will be playing in the movie.

While little is known about the plot of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it has been rumoured Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk may be the main antagonist of the film, but this has not been confirmed.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day - which will be helmed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton - is set to land in cinemas on July 31, 2026.

When Holland and Cretton revealed the title for Spider-Man: Brand New Day at CinemaCon in March, the Uncharted star teased the movie would be a “fresh start” for the Wall-Crawler.

Appearing on screen at the event, Holland said: “I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, where Peter Parker sacrificed his identity to save the people that he loves most in the world.

“So, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That's all I can say. That's all I've been allowed to say, and I'm well over the hump of giving away spoilers. So don't you worry: I'm not gonna do that today.”