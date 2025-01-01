Spencer Pratt reveals why he missed Brody Jenner's wedding

Spencer Pratt has explained why he missed Brody Jenner's wedding.

Spencer and Brody shot to fame in the popular MTV reality show The Hills, which aired for six seasons until 2010, and the pair have remained good friends.

Brody married Tia Blanco in an intimate ceremony on Saturday, and fans were surprised to see Spencer missing from the guestlist. However, Spencer has now set the record straight and explained his absence.

When an online follower asked Spencer why he hadn't attended Brody's wedding, the star revealed he had another important engagement which clashed with the nuptials.

"At Heidi's sister's wedding," Spencer wrote on TikTok, referring to the wedding of his wife Heidi Pratt's sibling Holly.

Sharing a series of photos of him proudly posing with his sons Gunner and Ryker from the event, Spencer added: "Holly had her wedding at the same time."

Brody married professional surfer Tia in an intimate ceremony held at his mother Linda Thompson's home in Malibu on Saturday.

The pair paid homage to his time on The Hills, with Linda posting a clip of the newlyweds being introduced to their guests as Mr and Mrs Jenner for the first time. Brody and Tia were seen holding hands in the footage shared on Instagram Stories, with the Natasha Bedingfeld hit Unwritten heard playing in the background. Unwritten became the theme song for The Hills after featuring in the show's opening credits.