Ian Ziering explains why he delayed tribute to Shannen Doherty

Ian Ziering has explained why it took him a year to pay tribute to Shannen Doherty following her death.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress passed away on 13th July 2024 following a lengthy cancer battle. A host of her co-stars and other famous friends expressed their grief shortly after the news, but Ian stayed quiet.

On Monday, Ian - who starred alongside Shannen in Beverly Hills, 90210 during the 90s - took to social media to explain his silence.

"When she died a year ago, I didn't post anything. And yes, some people criticised that," he wrote on Instagram. "To them I say: grief isn't a performance. It's personal. Let people grieve how they grieve."

Shannen was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. After a period of remission, the cancer returned as stage 4 metastatic breast cancer and later spread to the star's brain and bones.

During his lengthy post, Ian paid tribute to Shannen's strength throughout her illness and the deep loss he felt following her death last year.

"When I first heard she was sick, we had nearly a decade more with her. And even then, most of the updates sounded less like 'Shannen's fighting cancer' and more like 'cancer picked the wrong woman.' That was her way-strong, defiant, take-no-prisoners tough," he recalled.

"Every time I saw her during those years, she was still Shan-fierce, funny, full of life. That's why her passing hit me like a freight train. I was shocked. I truly believed she was going to pull off one more miracle."

Ian has spent time with several of their fellow Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars since Shannen, 53, passed away and they have all deeply felt her absence.

"That kind of loss doesn't fade. It just rearranges the furniture in your heart," he shared.

The 61-year-old star went on to discuss his friendship with Shannen, as he admitted the pair had often clashed due to their "strong personalities", but as the years went on they had "mellowed" and "understood what we'd been a part of".

He described the late actress as "beautiful chaos" and insisted he has missed Shannen since her death.

"So, my dear Shannen - I think of you often. Your grit. Your fire. Your kind heart that so few really got to see. I still carry all of it with me. Rest easy, Shan," he concluded.