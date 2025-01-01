Jeremy Renner addresses ex-wife's allegation that he threatened to kill her

Jeremy Renner has denied his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco's claim that he once threatened to harm her and himself.

The Hawkeye star and Canadian actress were briefly married in 2014 and share a 12-year-old daughter named Ava.

Amid a child custody hearing in 2019, Pacheco alleged in legal documents that on one occasion, Renner threatened to kill her, put a gun in his mouth, and fired a gun into the ceiling while Ava was asleep.

She also claimed The Hurt Locker actor had a history of substance abuse.

Renner rejected the allegations at the time, and in a recent interview for The Guardian, he maintained the claims weren't true.

"Whatever stress I've had in life, I've tried to find a way of laughing through it. And that's where sometimes cynicism comes out - you think, I'm just going to have a laugh at this stuff," he said, before clarifying: "Being accused of things you've not done, right? That doesn't feel good to anybody. It certainly doesn't feel good when you're a celebrity and it's known to everybody."

Renner went on to label the allegations to be "clickbait".

"It's all the salaciousness that happens out there. It's clickbait, and it hurts my feelings and it dehumanises people," the 54-year-old continued. "It doesn't matter to me what people say. They're saying it for their own reasons and not for the right reasons or the truth. And I'm used to that, because I'm a public figure. I don't read people's reviews, I don't read people's comments. I don't care. That's not part of my life."

Renner and Pacheco now have joint custody of Ava.

"Her mom and I get along very well, and we're in each other's lives. It's lovely," he added.

Renner is currently promoting his book, My Next Breath: A Memoir.