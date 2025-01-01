Sarah Jessica Parker confirms she once dated Nicolas Cage

Sarah Jessica Parker has finally confirmed the long-standing rumour that she once dated Nicolas Cage.

The Sex and the City actress and Con Air star sparked romance speculation when they appeared together in the 1992 romantic comedy, Honeymoon in Vegas.

During an interview for Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, host Cohen asked Parker about the gossip.

"Um, yes, I did (date him)," she divulged.

Parker didn't go into any further detail.

However, it appears the relationship happened during the production of Honeymoon in Vegas, which ran from August until November of 1991.

In response, Cohen joked that he would need to have a follow-up conversation with his longtime pal.

"Oh wow. We've got some talking to do!" he exclaimed.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Parker opened up about falling for her husband, Matthew Broderick.

The pair married in 1997 and share three children.

"I just knew he was incredible (having) just spent a little bit of time with him. But I think probably pretty early," the 60-year-old shared of how she knew the Ferris Bueller's Day Off actor was "The One".