Sarah Jessica Parker reacts to backlash over choice not to watch Sex and the City

Sarah Jessica Parker has clarified the reason why she has never watched Sex and the City.

In May, the actress revealed she's never viewed the hit HBO series in which she played Carrie Bradshaw for six seasons from 1998 until 2004 or the revival show, And Just Like That...

"Oh my God, no. I don't watch it, never seen it," she admitted during an appearance on The E! News Sitdown with Bruce Bozzi, adding: "Never seen Sex and the City, most of them."

In response, some fans interpreted the comments to mean Parker didn't enjoy working on the series and took to social media to express their dismay.

Reacting to the criticism amid an interview for Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, the 60-year-old explained that she simply doesn't want to watch herself onscreen.

"I don't not watch it because I'm being cavalier about my relationship, I don't watch it because I don't love watching my work. Myself," she stated. "It doesn't touch on like how I feel about the experience or how much I care."

Parker went on to insist that she cares deeply about all of her projects.

"In fact, it's because I care that I can't watch it," the star added.

The third season of And Just Like That..., also featuring Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, is now airing on HBO.