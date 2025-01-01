James Gunn 'incredibly grateful' for Superman's box office success

James Gunn is feeling "incredibly grateful" to cinemagoers for making Superman a huge success at the box office on its opening weekend.

The superhero film, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, soared at the box office on its opening weekend, taking $217 million (£161 million) at the global box office.

Reacting to the news, writer-director Gunn wrote on Threads, "I'm incredibly grateful for your enthusiasm and kind words over the past few days. We've had a lot of 'Super' in Superman over the years, and I'm happy to have made a movie that focuses on the 'man' part of the equation - a kind person always looking out for those in need."

He added, "That that resonates so powerfully with so many people across the world is in itself a hopeful testament to the kindness and quality of human beings. Thank you."

Gunn, who previously directed the Guardians of the Galaxy series and The Suicide Squad, became the co-head of DC Studios in late 2022. Superman, also starring Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult, is the first film in his revamped DC Universe.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav also celebrated the success of Superman as a launchpad for their upcoming 10-year plan.

"This weekend, we watched Superman soar as James Gunn's passion and vision came to life on the big screen," he said in a statement. "Superman is just the first step. Over the next year alone, DC Studios will introduce the films Supergirl and Clayface in theaters and the series Lanterns on HBO Max, all part of a bold 10-year plan. The DC vision is clear, the momentum is real, and I couldn't be more excited for what's ahead."

Supergirl, starring Milly Alcock in the titular role, will be released in June 2026.