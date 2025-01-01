Rian Johnson reveals 'nothing really happened' with his scrapped Star Wars trilogy

Rian Johnson has revealed that he didn't get very far with developing his Star Wars trilogy.

The Knives Out filmmaker made his Star Wars directing debut with 2017's The Last Jedi, and was rumoured to be working on another trilogy in the sci-fi franchise.

Lifting the lid on what happened with the project, Johnson revealed that his talks with Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy didn't progress very far because he became preoccupied with his Knives Out murder-mystery franchise.

"Nothing really happened with it," he told Rolling Stone. "We had a great time working together (on The Last Jedi), and they said, 'Let's keep doing it.' I said, 'Great!' I would kick ideas around with Kathy.

"The short version is Knives Out happened. I went off and made Knives Out, and was off to the races, busy making murder mysteries."

Johnson added that they had a "very conceptual" idea for his trilogy, but there "was never any outline or treatment or anything" because Knives Out came into the picture "fairly quickly after".

The director launched his whodunnit franchise, starring Daniel Craig as the detective Benoit Blanc, in 2019 and followed it up with the second chapter, Glass Onion, in 2022. The third film, Wake Up Dead Man, will open the London Film Festival in October.

While Johnson intends to keep making Knives Out films, he would be thrilled to work in the Star Wars universe again in the future.

"It's the sort of thing if, down the line, there's an opportunity to do it, or do something else in Star Wars, I would be thrilled. But right now I'm just doing my own stuff, and pretty happy," he said.