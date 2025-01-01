Harry Potter TV series begins production

Production has begun on the Harry Potter TV series.

Filming on the ambitious TV adaptation of J.K. Rowling's novels commenced on Monday at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden outside of London.

To celebrate the milestone, HBO Max officials released a first-look image of Dominic McLaughlin in costume as the titular boy wizard for the first time.

In the photo, McLaughlin wears Harry Potter's signature round glasses and Hogwarts school uniform as he holds up a clapperboard before shooting the first take of the first scene. According to the clapperboard, Mark Mylod, best known for Succession, is directing the first episode.

McLaughlin was cast alongside Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley after beating more than 30,000 young hopefuls auditioning for the lead trio. Their roles were previously made famous by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Further casting was announced on Monday, with Rory Wilmot set to play Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as flying instructor Madam Rolanda Hooch, and Anton Lesser as wandmaker Garrick Ollivander.

They join previously announced stars John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost and Johnny Flynn, who will play Albus Dumbledore, Minerva McGonagall, Severus Snape, Rubeus Hagrid and Lucius Malfoy, respectively.

Each season of the show will cover one of the books. The TV series will debut in 2027.