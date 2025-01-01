Isla Fisher jokingly addresses her and Sacha Baron Cohen's separate Wimbledon appearances

Isla Fisher has made a light-hearted quip about her and her ex-husband Sacha Baron Cohen's separate appearances at Wimbledon on Sunday.

The Australian actress took her older brother Daniel to watch the men's singles final at the famed London tennis tournament on Sunday, while the Borat star was photographed chatting with a male friend in the stands.

After the MailOnline wrote an article about the exes "narrowly" avoiding each other at the sporting event, Fisher took a screengrab of the piece and posted it on her Instagram Stories.

She jokingly wrote in the caption, "Hang on? Who's watching the kids? @sachabaroncohen."

Although she tagged him in the post, Baron Cohen - who is not particularly active on social media - did not respond.

The Now You See Me actress and Ali G Indahouse actor announced their separation in April 2024 with a tennis-themed statement.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down," their joint Instagram statement read. "In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change."

They concluded, "We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

Fisher and Baron Cohen, who have three children, began dating after meeting at a party in 2001, and they tied the knot in 2010.

They announced their divorce had been finalised in a social media statement on 13 June.

"We are proud of all we've achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to coparenting our wonderful children," they wrote. "We ask for the media to continue to respect our children's privacy."