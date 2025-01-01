Jennifer Aniston's new beau gushes about 'joy and love'

Jennifer Aniston's rumoured new beau, hypnotherapist Jim Curtis, is feeling the love after his getaway with the Friends star.

In a newsletter issued on 14 July, Curtis reflected on the journey that has brought him to experience the "magic" he has found today.

"I am back from vacation and what an experience!" he shared, as reported by Page Six.

"When I was sick, sad, stuck and in pain, I never thought I would have the abundance, joy and love I now experience on a daily basis.

"I just took one step, made one decision and the next followed - now I look back and realise, oh!" he continued. "That course, that life change, that pain, resulted in this magic."

The author and life coach, who specialises in hypnotherapy, told his followers that "the same life that brings struggle also brings opportunity".

"The possibility of something better - more aligned, more free, more meaningful - is always here," he concluded.

Aniston and Curtis were spotted getting close while on a yacht in Mallorca on 10 July.

They were joined by a group of Aniston's friends, including Jason Bateman, his wife Amanda Anka, and Amy Schumer.

Multiple sources have since confirmed that the pair are dating.

Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, and to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.