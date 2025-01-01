Jessica Alba, Danny Ramirez spark romance rumours

Newly single Jessica Alba and Top Gun: Maverick star Danny Ramirez are the latest A-listers to hit the dating rumour mill.

According to TMZ, the pair were spotted boarding a plane in Cancún, Mexico at the weekend, where they had spent time together, before flying back to Los Angeles.

Neither of their reps has confirmed anything about the nature of their relationship since TMZ's report dropped, but an insider recently revealed to People that Alba isn't dating anyone seriously.

"She's been getting a lot of attention since the divorce. She's flattered and definitely enjoying being single again," the source told the outlet.

"She's gone on some dates, but it's nothing serious. She's focused on herself and her kids. She's not interested in a relationship right now."

Ramirez, who is 11 years Alba's junior, also plays Manny Alvarez in the hit TV show The Last of Us.

Back in February, Jessica filed for divorce from her ex, Cash Warren, after 16 years of marriage.

According to a Los Angeles County court filing obtained by People, they cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. Alba also requested that her legal name be restored, and filed for joint custody of their children.