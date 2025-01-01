Téa Leoni marries long-term partner Tim Daly

Téa Leoni and Tim Daly are married.

The two TV stars tied the knot in New York in a small, intimate ceremony, attended only by immediate family, the actor's rep confirmed to People magazine.

Daly and Leoni met in 2014 on the set of their CBS series Madam Secretary.

They played husband and wife Elizabeth and Henry McCord in the political drama, which aired for six seasons until December 2019.

In December 2014, it was confirmed that the pair had been quietly dating since the summer of that year after Leoni was spotted at Daly's stage performance of Red at the Dorset Theatre in Vermont.

Their relationship came to light as Leoni officially divorced her husband of 17 years, actor David Duchovny, in August 2014.

Leoni and Daly's Madam Secretary costar Geoffrey Arend told People that the couple's off-screen romance came as a surprise even to the show's cast.

"I heard a rumour about it, and everyone was like, 'No, no way!' And I'm like, 'Maybe,' " Arend said at the time.

"Nobody really knew. You don't want to go to your boss and be like, 'Hey, so who are you dating?"

"He couldn't be a nicer guy," he added. "Tim's the best - they're really good together."